At Maine-Scaping, we understand that your outdoor living space is an extension of your home. We are dedicated to keeping that outdoor area clean of any fall foliage or winter debris that not only enhance your property's curb appeal but also provide a space for relaxation and entertainment. Our experienced team of professionals works with some of the industry's best equipment to ensure a quick and timely service without sacrificing quality for your fall/spring clean up. We offer a wide range of services, to insure anyone’s budget can afford the expense. We can work with your budget. Let us transform your outdoor living space into a beautiful oasis that you and your family can enjoy for the fall and winter season.